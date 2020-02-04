Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Rides Her Bike In Teal Booty Shorts And A Tiny Top: ‘Who’s Comin For A Ride?’

Hilde Osland sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week when she shared a steamy new post that her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The latest addition to the Norwegian bombshell’s feed was shared on Tuesday and was an instant hit with her 2.6 million followers on the social media platform. The upload included a total of six photos of the babe going on a bike ride down a tree-covered path in beautiful Hokitika in New Zealand. She was dressed in an adorable set of athleticwear from Buff Bunny that did way more showing than covering up, driving her fans wild.

Hilde sizzled in the teal two-piece set that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. She rocked a patterned sports bra with thick straps that showcased her toned arms. This, however, was just the beginning of the model’s eye-popping display. Hilde’s tiny top also boasted a daringly low-cut v neckline that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight — though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

On her lower half, the blond beauty sported a pair of matching booty shorts that upped the ante of her look even more. The itty-bitty bottoms clung tight to Hilde’s pert derriere and grazed just to her upper thighs to show off her sculpted legs. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on the stunner’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

The social media sensation added a dainty charm necklace to her look, as well as a set of hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She wore her long, platinum tresses in a messy ponytail, and clipped a few stray locks just above her ear with a light pink barrette. As for her makeup, the stunner was done up with a light orange lipstick, matching blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Instagram hottie some love for her latest social media appearance. The steamy set of photos has earned over 21,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Hilde’s jaw-dropping display.

“How can someone be that good looking?” one person asked.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” said another.

“It’s so amazing how every piece of fabric that touches you looks so stunning,” commented a third.

Hilde often dazzles her fans with her incredible ensembles. Just yesterday, the babe shared another sizzling snap that saw her ditching her pants completely while getting “cosy” in bed. That look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the shot over 77,000 likes.