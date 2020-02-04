Brad Pitt Reportedly Skipped The BAFTAs To See His Estranged Son Maddox

The actor was nowhere in sight when he won the supporting actor award on Sunday.

Although it was Brad Pitt who was announced as the winner of a BAFTA award for supporting actor, it was Margot Robbie that took the stage to accept the trophy on his behalf. Pitt wasn’t at the ceremony, and according to Hollywood Life, his representatives cited it was because of a “family obligation.”

A report from The Sun suggests that the actor, 56, skipped the ceremony so he could reunite with Maddox Jolie-Pitt, his estranged son with Angelina Jolie. The relationship between the two broke down in 2016 following a fight on a private jet in which Pitt was accused of physically abusing Maddox. The FBI investigated the actor and eventually cleared him of all charges. Jolie and Pitt announced their divorce that same year.

Now, a source close to Pitt is suggesting he’s trying to mend his relationship with his 18-year-old son.

“Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk, and he dropped ­everything,” a source told The Sun.

“Being a father is the most important thing in his life, and he would do anything to repair their relationship. Maddox has been away at university so when Brad found out he was going to be around, and they could have a conversation, he canceled the UK trip,” the source continued.

Maddox currently attends Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, and was home on a break, which is how he had time to speak with his father, according to Hollywood Life.

While the A-list actor reportedly dropped everything for a chance to speak with his son, there’s little information available on how the meeting between the two went.

Even though he was focusing on his family, Pitt didn’t leave his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie hanging. He gave Robbie written remarks to read on his behalf, and they displayed the wit that he’s been deploying all year long on the awards circuit. Because the BAFTAs are a British awards body, Pitt was sure to give Robbie plenty of jokes focused on the U.K. As a result, his repertoire included comments about Brexit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the royal family, and his own status as a single man.

The speech wasn’t just jokes, though. Pitt’s written remarks also took time to offer his sincere thanks for the award and explained that he’d always found the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts intimidating, which only made the award more meaningful.