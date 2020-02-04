Kara Del Toro Flaunts Incredible Figure In Red Bikini During Bali Getaway

While Kara Del Toro may be best known for modeling for Maxim magazine a few years back, she has managed to grow an impressive social media following since then. She frequently takes to Instagram to showcase her fabulous figure, and on Tuesday, she did just that in a sexy bikini while vacationing in Bali.

Kara’s swimsuit was red and had classic triangle cups that showed off plenty of her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were high-cut, highlighting her long, lean legs.

The beauty’s post consisted of two photos that showed her outside on a covered patio next to an outdoor sofa. A large shade tree and lush greenery were next to a building behind her.

One photo saw the model standing up facing the camera. She wore a beige shirt loosely around one shoulder and elbow while she tugged on one side of her bikini bottoms. She had a serious expression on her face as she struck a pose that accentuated her curvy hips and slender waistline.

The second picture captured Kara as she lounged on the sofa. She seductively laid on one side and bent one knee and folded one leg over the other, calling attention to the perfect curve of her hip and her bare thigh. She held one hand above her head as she gave the camera a sultry look. The pose accentuated her ample chest and slim midsection.

Kara wore her hair parted in the middle and let it fall loosely around her shoulders. Her eyes were framed with sculpted brows and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a dark rose shade on her lips. She added a bit of bling to the look with layered necklaces.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned that it was her first time to Bali, while plugging Boohoo for the swimsuit. She also asked her fans to choose which snap they liked best.

Some followers could not make up their minds, but it seemed that many preferred the photo where Kara was laying on he sofa.

“Both lovely, but 2 takes it with the smoldering, seductive gaze,” one Instagrammer wrote.

“They both good but 2 and they way you worked the camera w/ that pose!!!” said a second admirer.

“You’re the hottest model on IG! Thanks for sharing so many great photos with us,” a third fan commented.

It was not just men making comments, either. Some of Kara’s female followers chimed in and let her know what they thought.

“1!! You are so beautiful and goals for real!” a third fan told her.

Last month, Kara sent temperatures soaring when she shared an up-close video of herself wearing a skimpy bikini.