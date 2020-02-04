Kylie Jenner Says She Realized She Was A Trendsetter At 16 & Talks How Kylie Cosmetics Came To Be

Kylie Jenner dished about the moment she knew she could make a career out of her influence.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO talked to Harper’s Bazaar about the beginning of her influential career. In her story, Jenner told the outlet that she first recognized her power to set trends at a young age. While she had been on television with her family since before she was a teenager, Jenner says her own ability to see how she could make an impact in a national way.

“I always knew my family was a big deal, but me, solo, probably around when my pop-ups started,” she told the magazine of her revelation. “Or when I started dyeing my hair blue and cut my hair off and then everyone started dyeing their hair blue and cutting it off. And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I realized what an influence I had. I was probably like 16.”

Jenner also said that while she knew that her celebrity was rising, she didn’t know what she wanted to do with it. She says she had an interest in beauty and makeup but wasn’t sure if pursuing that passion full-time would actually work for her. According to Us Weekly, it wasn’t until her mother, Kris Jenner, helped her create the brand from the ground up, that she could see the significance in her company. Kris said that the company has been Kylie’s brainchild since she was 15 and controls all of the designs, graphics and advertising for the brand.

“Kylie does all of the creative stuff,” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said. “She’s been so amazing, the way she has grown this company. I’m like the COO. I help keep everything running behind the scenes.”

Kylie first launched her lip kits after several of her fans inquired about her pouty lips online. The reality star then moved onto Kylie Cosmetics, which helped to make her the youngest self-made billionaire in March 2019. Kylie has since launched Kylie Skin in July 2019, marking her next beauty venture. The mother of one also decided to sell 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, which is a massive beauty retailer. Kylie said that the partnership will allow her to work more of the creative side of the brand, but insists that she and her mom are still running the operation. The E! star also said that she plans to make Kylie Cosmetics more of a global brand in the future.

Kylie is using her creativity to make opportunities for her family through her brand. She recently launched a makeup line under Kylie Cosmetics for her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie is also working on a collection with her big sister, Kendall Jenner, for the first time.