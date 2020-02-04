Texas Smokeshow Brennah Black Does A Balancing Act In Sheer Black Bodysuit & Heels: ‘Falling For You’

Brennah Black is almost baring it all for the camera in her most recent social media share. As fans who follow the Texas-born beauty on Instagram know, Black has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent update that was shared on her page, the bombshell stunned in an all-black outfit.

In the caption of the triple-photo update, the smokeshow tagged herself in The Pink Room in California where she struck a pose in front of a pink background. The bombshell did a balancing act for the photo op, putting her feet up on a pink chair while supporting her weigh with her arms. The stunner showed off her killer legs in a sheer black bodysuit that fit her like a glove.

To go along with the all-black theme, Black rocked a pair of sky-high heels for the sexy snapshot, wearing her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a flawless application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. The starlet accessorized the outfit with a pair of big, silver hoop earrings and in the next two images in the series were just as sexy with Black posing in a similar fashion.

In the caption of the photo, she told fans hat she was falling for them and added a single red rose emoji. The post has only been live for a few short minutes but it’s already earning Black rave reviews with over 4,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of Black’s followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others gushed over her body. A few more simply flooded the comments section with emoji.

“You are really gorgeous… I love your look so much,” one fan commented, adding few smiley face emoji.

“OMG! You are so incredibly beautiful. So absolutely gorgeous. You are so precious, so pretty, absolutely one of the most GORGEOUS woman on the planet!!!!!!!!!!,” another social media user raved.

“You are so sexy nice legs,” a third fan chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another sexy look, that time in some scandalous lingerie. In the photo update, the bombshell showed off her fit physique yet again while clad in some lacy red lingerie that showed off ample amounts of cleavage, as well as her toned and tanned legs. That post earned her plenty of attention from fans as well.