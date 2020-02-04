Brazilian Model Alana Campos Sizzles In Soaking Wet Leopard-Print Bikini In Rio De Janeiro

Alana Campos sizzled as she sported a tiny little bikini in her most recent Instagram update. The Brazilian Playboy model shared the photo with her fans on Tuesday afternoon.

In the sexy snap, Alana sported soaking wet look in a leopard-print bikini that clung to her skin. The tiny two-piece showcased the model’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Alana wore her dark hair in a deep side part and styled in loose, damp strands that stuck to her face and fell over her shoulder. She posed with her arms about her head and a sultry stare as she soaked up the sun in Rio de Janeiro.

The brunette bombshell accessorized the look with a shell necklace, small earrings, and a full face of makeup. The application consisted of thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark berry color on her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, Alana revealed that she was desperate for summer to return, adding that she has a ton of new bikinis to wear when the weather turns warmer.

Of course, many of the model’s 610,000-plus followers went wild for the snap. They clicked the like button over 10,000 times and left more than 80 comments with in the first two hours after the photo was posted.

“Such a incredible beauty babe and your body is the killer,” one of Alana’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I can’t wait for summer! You’re very ready for the costume test, what a physique,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Hahaha love the caption! Fabulous wearing that bikini,” a third comment read.

“This bikini is out of this world. I think this is my favorite photo of you. You are glowing and the sunlight is hitting you in just the perfect way. Now I can’t wait for summer so that we can all see photos of you in those sexy bikinis,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alana recently delighted her fans when she posed in another sexy swimsuit. The model stunned last month in a green one-piece as she turned up the heat on the beach in Hawaii. The bathing suit showed off all of the model’s enviable curves, and put her round booty and stunning legs in the spotlight.

That upload also proved to be a popular one among Alana Campos’ fans, racking up more than 7,600 likes and over 120 comments to date.