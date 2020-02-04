Luann De Lesseps Suggests Ex-Boyfriend Jacques Azoulay Will Appear On ‘RHONY’ Season 12

Luann de Lesseps shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram.

Will Luann de Lesseps be joined by her former boyfriend, Jacques Azoulay, on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City?

On February 1, de Lesseps shared a photo of herself and Azoulay on her Instagram page and in the caption of her photo, she sparked rumors of a potential cameo appearance from Azoulay on the new episodes.

“Happy Birthday to my friend Jacques! You guys will see him soon,” she teased.

Right away, fans began questioning de Lesseps about what was going on between her and Azoulay, who she dated years ago before her short-lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino, Jr., which ended back in 2017 after just eight months. However, when it comes to de Lesseps, she opted against offering a response. Instead, she allowed her fans and followers to speculate about what her post meant as many pointed out that they liked her and Azoulay together.

“Awe! I liked y’all together,” one person said.

“He was very good for you,” added another.

While plenty of de Lesseps’ online audience members appeared to be hopeful for a potential reconciliation between de Lesseps and Azoulay, who have remained friendly since their breakup years ago, de Lesseps was believed to be dating agent Rich Super just months ago.

As The Inquisitr reported in October of last year, during production on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, Page Six reported that de Lesseps and Super had rekindled their romance after dating briefly in 2018 before de Lesseps’ second stint in rehab but were refusing to say whether or not they were an actual couple.

“Luann and Rich are bizarre people,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “They spend every waking hour together, and he passionately rushes to her defense, but it’s technically unconfirmed [that they’re an item].”

Around the time that de Lesseps and Super began spending time with one another last year, comedian Michelle Collins seemingly spilled the beans in regard to de Lesseps’ rekindled romance on her SiriusXM radio show by suggesting that she heard the couple enjoying one another in a sexual manner when they were booked in adjoining rooms at a hotel.

“And here’s the thing. . . Luann’s boyfriend was in town, and I’m like. . . I didn’t want to hear. . . as much as I love her! I just didn’t want to hear Luann having sex,” Collins had told her listeners.