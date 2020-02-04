Charly Jordan Strips Down To Scandalous Red Lingerie In Quadruple Photo Update

Charly Jordan’s most recent social media share has her fans seeing red. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Jordan has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a variety of NSFW outfits — all of which leave virtually nothing to the imagination. In the most recent update that was shared on her popular page, the bombshell stripped down to her bra and panties in not just one but four new photos.

In the first image in the series, the model sprawled out on a green couch, sticking her tongue out and flipping the bird for the camera. Jordan playfully pulled up her graphic t-shirt in the photo, revealing a lacy red bra underneath as well as matching panties. Her taut tummy was on full display and she also revealed plenty of cleavage for the camera.

For the smoking hot look, the social media starlet wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, and highlighter. The next few images in the series showed the bombshell clad in the same, sexy outfit as she once again showed off ample amounts of cleavage and her killer figure for the camera.

In the caption of the post, she tagged Gooseberry Intimates and asked fans if they were able to tell which photos were from film and which were digital. In just a short time of the photos going live, they have earned the social media star a ton of attention, racking up over 86,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments — a number that continues to climb. While many followers commented on the post to let her know that she looks stunning, countless others raved over the bombshell’s figure. A few more just chimed in with heart and flame emoji.

“My god you are stunning,” one fan commented, adding a single red heart emoji.

“You are really beautiful as always,” a second added in addition to a few flame emoji.

“I can’t tell the difference between film and digital BUT I can tell they are all FIRE,” one more added.

Jordan has been flaunting her sexy figure in a number of smoking hot outfits in recent weeks and as The Inquisitr previously shared, the beauty soaked up the sun while posing for a series of shots on the famed PCH highway. In the update, Jordan showed off her enviable figure in a tiny gray crop top that showcased her taut tummy for the camera, pairing it with some matching gray sweatpants. That post also garnered a ton of likes and comments.