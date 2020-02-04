Candice Swanepoel Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Red Bikini

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel has been tantalizing her 14 million Instagram followers lately with smoking hot snaps taken from a recent trip to Jamaica, and her latest sizzling update is no different. Her latest post was a double Instagram update that showcased her toned physique in a skimpy red bikini and black cropped top.

The blond bombshell seems to have travelled to Kingston, Jamaica, in order to shoot a campaign from her swimwear brand, Tropic of C, featuring several stunning models — including herself. She added Kingston specifically to the geotag of her latest post, but has included Jamaica more generally in the geotags of her previous posts from the tropical destination.

In the first snap in the update, Candice posed in front of a half-wall crafted from wooden poles. The blond beauty’s face wasn’t visible in the shot, as she whipped her blond hair around and cocked one hip to the side in a dance move captured on camera. The stunner from South Africa wore a skimpy red bikini for the snap. The bikini top was partially covered by a short-sleeved black top that was knotted at her chest. The bottoms were a slightly high-waisted and high-cut style. The waist of the bottoms still left plenty of her toned stomach on display, and the cut of the legs made her already long legs look incredible. She was barefoot in the shot, and added a few bracelets as simple accessories.

In the second snap in the series, Candice angled her body to the side and soaked in the sunshine. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in tousled waves, and she turned her face towards the sun. The beauty appeared to be rocking minimal makeup, and her face was illuminated and flawless. The swimsuit she wore had an interesting pattern that drew the eye towards the unique details of the suit, including a slight knot detail at the hip.

Candice’s followers couldn’t get enough of the latest sexy update from Jamaica, and the post received over 18,900 likes within just 18 minutes, including a like from fellow model Sailor Brinkley Cook. Many of Candice’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the snaps.

One fan simply said “amazing” followed by a series of flame emoji.

Another follower was a fan of the Tropic of C line, and said “in love with this collection.”

“No words I just adore you,” another fan added.

Candice has been flaunting her toned physique in plenty of skimpy swimwear lately. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a crop top and revealing animal-print thong bikini for a smoking hot look.