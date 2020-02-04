Brunette Bombshell Jessica Killings Sizzles In Neon Orange Bikini Top In Hot New Update

Jessica Killings shared a hot new update to her Instagram account that has her 1.9 million fans drooling over her fit body.

On Monday, February 3, the brunette bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a two-photo slideshow of herself in a bright, skimpy outfit that showcases her every curve.

For the photos, Killings leaned against a black console table, striking flirty poses that showcase her figure. In her caption, the Instagram model revealed that this is the home of her girlfriend, while the geotag indicated that it is located in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Killings rocked a daring outfit in a bright neon orange tone that compliments her caramel skin color. On her upper body, Killings wore a bikini top that features a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck. Its triangles are small, showcasing the model’s ample cleavage and leaving quite a bit of sideboob exposed.

Over her bikini, the American beauty wore a matching jacket, though for the photo she had it down onto her forearms. Killings teamed her top with a pair of orange pants that sit just over her navel, highlighting her itty bitty waist as it contrasts with her full, wide hips.

Killings completed her look with high-heeled shoes featuring a clear top. She accessorized her looks with a silver chain belt around her hips.According to the tag added to the photo, Killings’ outfit is from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador. Fashion Nova is a popular brand in the social media world, which is often promoted via influencers and models on their Instagram feeds.

Killings wore her brown hair swept over to one side and styled down in perfect waves that fall onto her shoulders. In both pics, the model looked straight into the camera with fierce eyes and lips slightly parted.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Since going live, the photos have garnered more than 25,000 likes and upwards of 570 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Killings’ beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Go easy on em,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a series of explosion emoji.

“Can stare at you all day,” replied another user, including a few heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“Naw when you fine af and the camera loves you,” a third fan raved, following the comment with cats with heart-eyes.