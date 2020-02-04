North Carolina Woman Uses Toes To Call 911 After Crushing Her Hands While Changing A Tire

A woman woman from North Carolina was able to perform an incredible task while under extreme duress. She found a way to call 911 using her toes while her hands were crushed under her car.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue‘s website, the unidentified 54-year-old woman was travelling from her home in Charlotte, North Carolina on a dark section of I-95 in Colleton County, South Carolina the night of February 02.

Around 7:00 p.m. she pulled over to the breakdown lane after suspecting a flat tire. Once she confirmed there was a flat the unnamed woman took a spare tire and jack from her trunk.

Disaster struck while she was in the process of removing the flat.

“The jack slipped causing the car to fall, crushing both of her hands between the tire and the fender,” Colleton County Fire-Rescue reported, “She was trapped alone on the side of the dark interstate, experiencing excruciating pain.”

Nobody was able to see the woman on the dark highway and she remained trapped in agony with her hands crushed for 35 minutes. The woman was able to keep her wits about her and somehow “slip off one shoe and manipulate her cell.”

After several attempts, the North Carolinian was eventually able to dial 911 and reach a dispatcher. She informed them of her situation and Fire-Rescue units were sent “after having cleared up from another incident in the area.”

They arrived eight minutes later, but it took more time until she was finally freed. The Fire-Rescue crew attempted to free one hand using a crowbar, but that was unsuccessful.

Hoping to create a gap they deflated air from the tire, but this only caused the car to drop down further. With the tire deflated they tried using a crowbar once again and this time were able to get one hand free.

Shortly after a fire engine arrived and was able to use a hydraulic spreader to lift the car and free the woman’s other hand.

Once freed, the woman told rescue crews she had been “trapped for about 45 minutes.” Firefighter-Paramedics administered pain medication onsite before taking her to a nearby hospital.

“She suffered severe damage to both hands and all fingers,” the Fire-Rescue website stated.

