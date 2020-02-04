Ayesha Curry Sizzles & Shows Off Dance Moves In Sexy Instagram Video

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry tantalized her 7.1 million Instagram followers with a short video clip that showed her busting a move to the song “Try Again” by Aaliyah. However, the video wasn’t a choreographed clip captured by someone on her team — instead, it was an impromptu moment where she just had to move her body when a song she liked came on, and in the background of the video her siblings can be heard talking, as she mentioned in the caption.

In the video, Ayesha rocked a black crop top that showed off plenty of her toned stomach as well as a hint of cleavage. The top had thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and she layered a black long-sleeved shrug over it to complete the look. She kept her ensemble monochromatic, adding a pair of high-waisted black pants with interesting bow details on the calves. The pants looked like they were crafted from a leather material, and she finished off the look with a necklace and pair of chunky heeled black boots.

Ayesha’s hair was done in braids and then pulled up into a a half-up style, and she looked to be having a blast as she busted a move in the video. While individuals could be spotted in the foreground, presumably the siblings that she referenced in her caption, Ayesha didn’t seem to be paying attention to anyone but the music in the fun clip. Ayesha didn’t specify where the footage was taken, but she appeared to be in a fairly nondescript room, with a beige wall and modern sconce light visible behind her.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the killer clip, and the post racked up over 63,500 views within just 10 minutes. The post also quickly received over 230 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sexy Instagram update.

“We have the same moves girl,” one fan commented.

Another follower couldn’t help but be charmed by the clip, and said “you are too cute. Get it girl!”

One fan recognized the moves that Ayesha was executing, and said “I knew the exact song you were dancing too before I even turned up the volume.”

Another fan loved the whole look that Ayesha was rocking, and said “giving us old skool Destinys Child vibes.”

Ayesha has rocked different hairstyles over the years, but lately she has been embracing a braided look. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell engaged in an impromptu photoshoot while she waited for her hair to dry. She rocked a casual outfit and looked stunning in the triple Instagram update that showcased her beauty.