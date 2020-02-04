Jessica Simpson Channels ‘Legally Blonde’ In Jaw-Dropping Pink Outfit For ‘Open Book’ Tour

The singer looked like a movie star - or a movie charcater - while promoting her memoir in New York City.

Jessica Simpson is pretty in pink while on the road. The singer and fashion designer wowed in an all-pink outfit as she kicked off her Open Book tour at Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, Jessica slays in a shiny pink, fur-trimmed trench coat, and large pink Gucci sunglasses. A magenta jumpsuit can be seen underneath her show-stopping coat. The 39-year-old singer also wears large hoop earrings and is carrying an oversized pink handbag as she makes her way to her tour stop. The former Newlyweds star’s long blonde hair is worn down and is parted down the middle.

Jessica tagged stylists Nicole Chavez and Christine Symonds in the photo. In a separate post, the stylist noted that Jessica is wearing the Danish brand Saks Potts as part of her Hollywood glam look.

In the caption to the photo, Jessica joked that she is channeling her inner Elle Woods in the outfit. Elle is the lawyer character played by Reese Witherspoon in the megahit Legally Blonde film franchise.

In the comments to the post, Jessica’s fans reacted to her fierce launch day look and her resemblance to Witherspoon’s iconic movie character.

“* Applies to Harvard Law*,” one fan wrote in reference to Legally blonde.

“Is that low-viscosity rayon?” another asked, quoting the famous film. “Lol I love this look! Obsessed!”

In the comments to Jessica’s stylist’s post, fans also raved about the mom of three’s amazing pink look.

“Omg omg omg I need this Elle Woods coat!” one fan wrote.

“Modern-day Barbie vibes,” another added.

For fans who really want to attempt this glamorous look, Nylon broke down the details of Jessica’s all-pink Open Book outfit. The star’s floral jumpsuit is reportedly from Staud and retails for $345, and her supersized pink tote is by Alexander McQueen. Jessica is also wearing an unidentified style of Saint Laurent pumps to complete the outfit. Most importantly, her eye-popping real fur and leather-trimmed Saks Potts coat retails for a whopping $1,799.

Jessica’s stunning look comes one day after she posed in a form-fitting black dress while promoting her memoir. The former MTV star will be showing off an array of looks as she makes the rounds to meet fans and sign copies of her book. Jessica has eight more dates on her Open Book tour, which wraps at the end of February in Los Angeles.

Jessica Simpson’s long-awaited memoir Open Book was released on February 4.