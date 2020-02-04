Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Her Current Relationship With Travis Scott: ‘We’re Like Best Friends’

Kylie Jenner revealed how she and her ex, Travis Scott, choose to co-parent their daughter, Stormi Webster.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar for its March issue. During her cover story, the mother of one dished about where she and her Grammy-nominated ex stand now that they are no longer in a romantic relationship. Jenner shared with the outlet that both she and Scott have decided to prioritize their friendship for the sake of their daughter. She also said that they decided that even if they’re not together, they still wanted to be as involved as possible for Stormi.

“We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends,” Kylie told the publication about successfully co-parenting with her ex. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.”

Jenner also told Bazaar that her willingness to stay connected with Scott came from seeing her own parents interact. Her mother and father- Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner- were together for most of Jenner’s childhood before divorcing in 2014. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared that, by watching how her parents’ divorce didn’t affect how they interacted with her or her siblings, she was able to see how she and Scott could form their own dynamic with one another.

“I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do,” she continued. “They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Since deciding to end their relationship back in October 2019, Jenner and Scott have reportedly been closer than ever. E! News reported that Scott has been involved in anything that relates to their baby girl, including major holidays and birthdays. More recently, the former couple spent Stormi’s birthday together on Saturday, February 1. The party’s theme was “StormiWorld” and was a lavish, mini amusement park in honor of their daughter. Scott has also been seen interacting with Jenner on social media on her various posts of Stormi.

A source reportedly told E! that the co-parenting relationship between Jenner and Scott will remain a positive one on both of their ends. The insider said that the two have been trying to remain as “normal” as possible for Stormi. Jenner and Scott also reportedly intend on spending every holiday together as a “family of three” in the future. Both Jenner and Scott are seemingly single and haven’t shared if they would reignite their romance in the future.