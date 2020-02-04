Kelly Ripa Stuns In Little White Dress While Gasping Over Armpit Sweat Discovery In Hilarious New Video

Kelly Ripa is usually an open book when it comes to her life and being totally candid with fans and a recent Instagram video proves it. As those who follow the Live With Kelly and Ryan page on social media know, the hit morning show regularly shares funny photos and videos for fans and today was no exception. In a brand new Instagram clip Ripa flaunted her amazing figure in a former Halloween dress.

The short video started off with the mother of three showing off her killer figure in a short white dress that she wore as a Vampire’s wife on Halloween. The stunning ensemble featured ruffles on multiple parts of it including down the chest and at the bottom. Ripa paired the look with fishnet stockings and a pair of sky-high gold Louboutin heels with the signature red bottom.

The talks show personality wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to her normal application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. While holding a cup of Starbucks coffee in her hand, the 49-year-old explained the story behind the dress before making an embarrassing yet funny discovery — armpit perspiration. While the talk show host was looking at her outfit in the mirror she gasped in horror.

“Oh! My armpits,” she said, pointing to the sweat stain.

Someone else in the video could be heard saying that they think the stain just happened before Ripa revealed that she gets botox in her armpits. The rest of the video is business as usual with Ripa chatting away. The post has only been live for a short time but it’s already earned a decent amount of attention with over 2,800 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the video to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless other commented non the armpit mishap.

“I want to be Kelly when I grow up! Every single dress is,” one fan wrote, adding a few flame emoji.

“Botox helps with excessive sweating!! I think it’s covered by your medical as well! It is in Canada, not sure about the USA. Kelly you look amazingly adorable..,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Kelly you always look so beautiful,” another chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Ripa shared another funny story with her studio audience that involved her daughter Lola Consuelos. In the segment, the beauty revealed that she had to shut down Consuelos’ debit card account because she was spending an excessive amount of of money on the Postmates delivery service. That revelation earned her plenty of laughs from the audience.