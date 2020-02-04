Swedish Fitness Model Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Plunging White Blouse

The model looked stunning in her revealing top.

On Tuesday, February 4, Swedish fitness model Anna Nystrom shared a tantalizing Instagram video with her 8.5 million followers.

The brief clip, taken at a sideways angle from Anna’s smartphone, shows the stunner posing in front of a brass vanity mirror. The 27-year-old seemed to have been sitting on a brown leather chair with a fuzzy beige pillow behind her. Anna flipped her hair over her shoulder and turned her body slightly, as she gazed at her reflection in the mirror. The beauty sizzled in a white button-front peplum blouse with puff sleeves, that left little to the imagination. The low-cut top put her enviable curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the look with a delicate necklace and a ring.

The blond bombshell styled her hair in voluminous waves and a sleek middle part, giving her additional glamour. She opted to wear a full face of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. Anna generously applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. She also made her beautiful blue eyes pop by wearing winged eyeliner and brown eyeshadow. In addition, she accentuated her full lips with peachy nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering taupe color.

The social media star left a pink heart emoji in the post’s caption.

The video appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes. Many of Ana’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are so beautiful,” gushed one fan.

“How can you be this pretty,” wrote a different devotee, adding a string of crying face and red heart emoji to the comment.

“So d*mn beautiful. Love your hair babe,” added another commenter.

“Gosh even [sideways] you look great,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to convey their admiration for the model.

Anna has not yet responded to the comments.

The brief clip appears to have been filmed at an earlier date, as the digital influencer shared a picture of herself wearing the same ensemble in January. In the photo, Anna also posed in front of the small mirror. She tilted her head and arched her eyebrows, as she snapped the sizzling selfie. That post has been liked over 117,000 times since it was shared.