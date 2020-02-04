Blond Beauty Alexa Collins Sizzles In Sexy Red Dress With Plunging Neckline

Model Alexa Collins is fast becoming a well-known Instagram influencer, boasting a following of 769,000 and counting. The blond beauty has amassed a group of loyal admirers who are fans of her titillating updates. On Tuesday, she shared an update that saw her looking smoking hot in a sexy red dress that featured a plunging neckline.

In the post, Alexa was standing in a room next to a bed. A television and a painting was on the wall behind her, and on the floor sat a pile of clothes on hangers.

The bombshell’s dress was red and hugged her curves. The revealing number had thin shoulder straps and a deep neckline that showed off plenty of her ample chest. It also had a ruffle that went diagonally across the front of her dress. One ruffle went between her breasts, drawing the eye to her cleavage while another draped down across her waist, highlighting her hourglass shape. The dress also had an asymmetrical hemline, adding a bit of elegance to the look.

Alexa’s post consisted of two snaps that showed her from the front, capturing her body from the knees up. One picture showed her playing with her her as she looked at something off to the side. The other photo was similar, except one of her hands was down by her side.

The model wore her hair parted in the middle and down in loose waves. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a nude gloss on her lush lips. She carried a small shoulder bag on her shoulder and she accessorized the chic look with a dainty necklace and a chunky bracelet.

Her caption was brief, but that did not stop her fans from commenting on how pretty she looked in the snapshots.

“You always look gorgeous,” one admirer told her.

“Omg you’re so beautiful,” said a second Instagrammer.

“So freakin hot! So gorgeous and sexy!” raved a third follower.

“Red looks so good on you,” a fourth commenter wrote.

Alexa has a way of looking good in just about everything she wears, and luckily for her fans, she likes to show off her figure in a variety of skimpy outfits, ranging from revealing lingerie to barely-there bikinis. Last month, she looked incredibly sexy in a cute romper that gave her fans a nice look at her cleavage as well as her toned legs.