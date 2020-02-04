Australian Bombshell Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Perfect Figure In Biker Shorts And Sports Bra

Georgia Gibbs shared a new update to her Instagram account to discuss her recent motivation, and how she manages her energy levels.

On Monday, February 3, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a three-photo slideshow of herself in workout clothes. In the caption, she included a lengthy message in which she addresses how she listens to what her body needs. The model also stressed the importance of balance and having a routine.

“I do find motivates me is a good routine, making a list for the day ahead, making good use of that reminders app on your iPhone, plan what time you’ll work out or prebooking in work out classes, daily meditation affirming words or sentences that relate to how you feel,” Gibbs wrote in part of her message.

For the photos, Gibbs stood in front of a large window in a well-lit room while striking different poses that highlight different angles of her body. The pictures were taken at the Lancemore hotel in Sydney, Australia, according to the tag she added to her post.

The blond bombshell rocked an all black two-piece workout set. On her upper body, she had on a sports bra with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The top also features a low-cut neckline that sits low on Gibbs’ chest, putting her ample cleavage on display. The top extends to her mid-stomach, offering quite a bit of support.

Gibbs teamed her top with a pair of matching biker shorts that sit just above her bellybutton. The shorts have a thick elastic band that clings to her body, showcasing her itty bitty waistline. According to the tag, her outfit is from Alo Yoga, a brand that often partners up with models and influencers on social media.

Gibbs wore her golden hair pulled back in a high ponytail, while leaving two strands loose at the front that help frame her face. The bombshell seemed to wear little to no makeup, showcasing her natural beauty.

The photo was a hit with her 719,000 fans.

