Chinese Stocks Face Worst Market Crash In Years In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese stocks plunged on Monday as the coronavirus continues to plague Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei Province, and other parts of mainland China, according to Bloomberg.

The free-floating CSI Index, which comprises 300 A-share stocks listed on either the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, was closed for the Lunar New Year from January 23 to February 2.

It re-opened on February 3 to drops as high as 9.1 percent and a loss of $393 billion for the Shanghai Stock Exchange, making this the worst opening the index has seen in nearly 13 years, according to Reuters.

The previous worst one-day crash occurred in August 2015.

“It is really hard to trade stocks,” Li Shuwei, chairman at Beijing WanDeFu Investment Management Co, told Bloomberg.

“It’s impossible to predict how this disease will develop. Even the experts have no clear idea when the outbreak will end, let alone stock traders. It’s too early to buy stocks right now and it’s also difficult to sell as all shares are limit down,” he added.

The companies hit hardest include consumer goods, manufacturing, iron ore, crude, and other materials, while some healthcare companies saw the opposite effect, particularly, a drug store chain called BOQI International Medical (BIMI), which rose 80 percent over a two-day span, according to Forbes.

Commodity futures weren’t the only thing to drop, however.

The yuan weakened past a key level against the U.S. dollar and could weaken further while the virus remains widespread, Bloomberg reported.

Prior to this plunge, the market had remained relatively steady following the initial news of the coronavirus outbreak in December and January. However, since the virus is spreading worldwide, investors have opted to protect their investments.

“We need that certainty to make considered investment decisions,” Erik Knutzen, CIO at Neuberger Berman in New York, told Forbes.

Following Monday’s crash, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) immediately inserted cash into the economy in an attempt to mitigate the fiscal damage. The move ensures that there is enough liquidity in the system. The PBoC then cut its interest rates.

Though economists expected this move, some are still unsure about the economic ramifications of the virus and the affect it will have on China and the rest of the world.

“A lot of people in the market have not been through situations like today, and you can’t blame people for wanting cash when they feel like their health is at risk,” Fang Rui, managing director at Shanghai WuSheng Investment Management Partnership told Bloomberg on Monday.

“There’s not a lot we can do today, we are already very heavily exposed with very little remaining funds to use to buy,” he continued.

The coronavirus was first detected in December in Wuhan, China, and has since been detected in 25 countries and territories around the world. The number of fatalities has risen to 426 people in mainland China, one in Hong Kong, and one in the Philippines, The Inquisitr reported.

The number of those affected worldwide is estimated to be over 20,000.