Ja Morant Fires Back At Steph Curry, And Dillon Brooks Chimes In About Andre Iguodala Trade Demands

Expectations for the Memphis Grizzlies had them finishing near the bottom of the standings in the Western Conference. Thanks to fantastic play from their young core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Dillon Brooks they find themselves in the midst of the playoff hunt. This has made the situation of what to do with veteran Andre Iguodala more complicated than initially anticipated.

Iguodala was acquired by the team this summer from Golden State who was trying to shed salary cap. Although healthy, he is yet to report to the team or play a single minute for Memphis this season and wants to head to a contender. David Aldridge recently reported that the one-time Finals MVP would continue to sit out even though the Grizzlies are making a playoff push.

“Per league sources, Andre Iguodala is prepared to sit out the rest of this season if Memphis isn’t able to orchestrate a trade with one of the agreed-upon teams he designated by Thursday’s trade deadline,” Aldridge tweeted.

Third year player, Dillon Brooks is enjoying a breakout season and did not mince words when speaking to Memphis Grizzlies reporter Mark Giannotto about the situation.

“A guy that’s on our team that doesn’t want to be on our team, I can’t wait til we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him what really Memphis is about,” Giannotto tweeted yesterday.

Iguodala’s long time Golden State teammate Steph Curry tweeted out a photo of Iguodala holding the 2015 Finals MVP trophy along with a “shush” emoji in response to ESPN‘s Rachel Nichols posting Brooks’ comments.

Rookie of the Year front runner, Ja Morant saw Curry’s reply and decided to weigh-in. As a direct response to the Twitter thread, Morant posted a photo of Kevin Durant holding the Finals MVP trophy. Along with a “hands crossed” and “shush” emoji of his own.

Some fans responded to Morant’s tweet coming to Curry’s defense. One said the young guard doesn’t know that “Steph & Klay are killers,” and this got the attention of the electric guard.

“[D]idn’t say [I] wasn’t a fan of their game either.. but i’m a killer too,” Morant tweeted back.

He also added that before entering the league he was a fan of Curry’s and other NBA players but now that he’s in the league he’s “not scared of him.”

After last night’s win in Detroit, Memphis stands at 25-25 and is currently in eighth place in the Western Conference. If the playoffs started today they would play one of Iguodala’s preferred destinations, the Los Angeles Lakers, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.