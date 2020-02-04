Latina Bombshell Eriana Blanco Models Tiny Red Lace Lingerie: ‘Do You Have A Valentine?’

Eriana Blanco went full bombshell in some lace lingerie for latest Instagram update. The Latina model published the photo to her account on Monday.

In the sexy snap, Eriana looked like a total smokeshow as she posed in front of a plain white background while rocking the red bra and underwear set. The lingerie boasted lace detailing and thin straps, as well we a garter belt.

The ensemble flaunted the model’s massive cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, and curvy hips. It also included matching cuffs around her wrists, which she tugged at as she stared into the camera with a sultry look on her face.

Eriana wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands that cascaded over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, Eriana revealed that the lingerie was made by the brand FashionNova. She also asked her fans if they had a Valentine since the holiday is quickly approaching.

Meanwhile, many of Eriana’s over 2.4 million followers went wild for the post. They clicked the like button over 66,000 times and left more than 1,300 comments in less than 24 hours.

“You are a perfect 10! You’re so gorgeous a true goddess! Unreal,” one of Eriana’s followers stated in the comments section.

“I wish you could be my valentine, lord you’re a dream so stunning,” another adoring fan quipped.

“Absolutely gorgeous. One of the best pictures I have ever seen! Have a great night!!” a third social media user remarked.

“I never really liked Valentine’s Day, but this post may have just changed my mind. Keep them coming until Feb. 14 please! You are the most beautiful gurl on Instagram. I hope you know that. Happy Valentine’s Day to you hunny. Hope it’s a good one for ya!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eriana is no stranger to showcasing her enviable curves for her followers to ogle. Just last month, the model wowed her adoring fans when she posed in a powder blue bikini with daring cutouts on the hips.

That photo was a huge hit among Eriana Blanco’s followers. To date, the racy snap has raked in more than 61,000 likes and over 760 comments.