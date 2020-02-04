Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Plans To Have A Home Birth, Teases Talking About Fourth Pregnancy On ‘Coffee Convos’

On Tuesday, Kailyn Lowry announced that she is pregnant with baby number four. Although there had been speculation for some time, Kail stayed quiet about the rumors. After taking to Instagram to share the news, she revealed some more details about the pregnancy including that she plans on having a home birth. While Kailyn didn’t reveal the plan in the caption of the photo, it was in the comments that she made the announcement.

“Please have a homebirth! It would be so cool!” one fan commented.

While Kailyn doesn’t always reply to comments from her fans, this time she did and the answer may sound surprising!

“that’s the plan!!!” Kailyn replied to the fan, adding a black heart emoji with her comment.

While this may be Kailyn’s fourth pregnancy, it would be her first home birth as she gave birth to her three boys in the hospital. Although she didn’t go into any more detail about the home birth aspect that she plans to pursue, she did tease fans that they will be hearing more about her pregnancy in the near future.

“Cant wait to hear about this on Coffee Convos!! I’m hoping its a girl!” another fan wrote adding five red heart emojis.

While the podcast that she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley has been on a break, Kail gave her followers hope that it will soon be back by replying, “can’t wait to talk about it on @coffeeconvospodcast” with hand emojis and an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Interestingly enough, Lindsie commented on Kail’s post and confirmed that she’s known about Kail’s pregnancy by writing, “Secret is out! So happy for another little [peanut]” Lindsie wrote adding a peanut emoji to her comment.

While the two haven’t been recording their podcast recently, Kailyn confirmed that the pregnancy is not the reason for the break after one fan asked.

“no! Just some legal issues unfortunately. Can’t wait to be back though!! @coffeeconvospodcast,” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

It is unclear when the podcast will return, but fans are likely anxious for it to be back so they can hear more about Kailyn Lowry’s fourth pregnancy as well as her plans for a home birth.

Rumors of Kailyn’s pregnancy have been circulating for a few weeks, but she has stayed quiet about whether or not the rumors were true. Tuesday is the first time she publicly confirmed the pregnancy. Although she didn’t reveal who the father of her fourth baby is, Chris Lopez, who is the father of her youngest son, is rumored to be the father.