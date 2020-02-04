Australian Model Natasha Oakley Dons White Dress With Plunging Neckline For A ‘Lunch Date’

Natasha Oakley went out for lunch on Monday in a gorgeous summer dress that flattered her slim figure. The Australian model took to popular social media Instagram to share a few snaps from her hotel room at the Crown Melbourne.

In the first photo, the blonde bombshell is photographed face-on as she gazes off towards a distant point. She wears a white, ankle-length summer dress that features a plunging neckline, teasing a glimpse of her cleavage. A large tie around the middle of the dress shows off Natasha’s trim waist while the pleated fabric of the skirt flatters the lower half of her body.

The Instagram model completed the outfit with a pair of white heels, a gold bracelet, and a white handbag. She wore her long, blonde curls loose around her shoulders and down her back and added a touch of black mascara and glossy lips.

Two more photos followed the first, featuring Natasha from different angles as she posed for the camera. The second snap was a selfie, taken in a round mirror that captured the luxurious living room of the hotel suite in the background. Natasha purses her lips for the camera, staring directly at her phone. The close-up view reveals a black heart tattoo on the model’s wrist and a series of thin, gold bands on her right-hand ring finger.

The final photo in the three-part series features Natasha in a more whimsical pose as she pulls the skirt of the dress out to the side with one hand and points her foot forward as if showing off her heels. She gazes off to the side with a wide smile on her face.

In the caption of the post, Natasha revealed that she would be going on a lunch date. Tagging the Crown Melbourne as well, her followers were led to believe that she was having lunch in the hotel dining room. The model added an in love and star emoji for emphasis.

The CEO of Monday Swimwear’s 2.1 million Instagram followers enjoyed her most recent post, leaving her plenty of adoring comments and compliments.

“Cutie patootie,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Such a gorgeous outfit!,” another follower gushed.

“Perfection as always,” one more fan chimed in, following up with a heart-eyed emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Aussie native often takes to her Instagram page to post photos from her swimwear line Monday Swimwear. Last week, Natasha took to the photo-sharing site to show off a tiny, yellow bikini that had followers leaving dozens of compliments in the comments section.