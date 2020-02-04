‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Reunites With Stassi Schroeder And Katie Maloney Amid Feud

Kristen Doute spent time with several cast members over the weekend.

Kristen Doute may not be on good terms with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney on the currently airing episodes of Vanderpump Rules but on Monday night, the Vanderpump Rules girls spent time with other members of their cast in Los Angeles and appeared to have a great time.

On February 4, Doute shared a video initially posted by friend James Kirtley on her Instagram Stories and in the clip, she and her co-stars were seen at Rocco’s WeHo, a bar located just down the street from TomTom and Pump Lounge, both of which are featured on the Bravo reality show.

Although Doute didn’t offer her fans and followers a caption or any further thoughts on her outing with her former best friends, the clip of them together certainly gives their fans hope for a future reconciliation. After all, if they are spending time with one another off-camera, which is not required of them, they could ultimately agree to put their past issues aside.

While a reconciliation between Doute, Schroeder, and Maloney has seemed out of the question at times, the fact that Doute is currently single after splitting from her former boyfriend, Brian Carter, may prove to be a good things for their relationship. After all, the majority of their issues seemed to step from the back and forth Doute engaged in with Carter during Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Schroeder told Lisa Vanderpump on the debut episode of Season 8 that she felt that Doute was lying to her about what was really going on between her and Carter. Then, after a box with his name on it was seen at Doute’s new home, Maloney and Jax Taylor questioned if Carter would be secretly living with Doute after their alleged split after Season 7.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute opened up about her future reconciliation with Kelly Dillon on an episode of her podcast series, Kickin’ Back with Kelly, last week, and during the show, she admitted that if they didn’t reconcile soon, they would likely never get back their friendship.

“It’s not fun. I’m really interested in why we are the way we are, because I really don’t know,” Doute explained of her strained relationship with Schroeder and Maloney, via a report from 103.7 KSON.

“I hope that it happens sooner than later because I feel like at some point there’s a possibility that I will get to a point where I just say, ‘Do I even want that anymore?'” she added.