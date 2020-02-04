Jessica Simpson Celebrates Book Release Day With Stunning Black And White Photo

February 4 is a big day for Jessica Simpson as it marks the release of her memoir Open Book. The singer has worked hard on the book, updating her fans throughout the process. On Tuesday morning, she took to Instagram to share a stunning black and white photo of herself holding her memoir.

With the photo, Jessica called the day one of the best of her life since it is the day she gets to “share her truth” with her fans. Throughout the past few weeks, little snippets of what fans can expect from Jessica’s book have been shared including an inside look at her marriage to Nick Lachey as well as her struggles with addiction and diet pills.

Despite the difficulties she has faced in life, Jessica is opening up about her mistakes and troubles and admits in the photo caption that through that acceptance, “we are bigger than the monsters and stronger than our fears.” She finished the caption by challenging readers to use her own work as inspiration to open their own books.

Jessica looks stunning in the black and white photo that accompanies the caption. She is wearing a long-sleeved animal print top with dress pants. The singer wears her long hair down and with some curl. The photo was taken outside and she stands with a home and landscaping behind her. She smiles as she holds a copy of her memoir.

Within the first two hours of being posted, the photo already had over 38,000 likes from her followers including one from country singer Miranda Lambert. Along with a lot of likes, Jessica also had plenty of supportive comments from her fans who are just as excited for her on her big day.

“Love your story, then and now and your amazing journey!” one fan wrote.

Another wrote. “Everyone should use your example there might be a lot less heart heaviness in our lives!”

“An hour into the audiobook and I’m hooked,” another comment read with an emoji before adding, “I’ve laughed. I’ve cried. Proud of you. Always a fan. But even more so today.”

Many of the comments were from fans excited that they would finally be able to get their hands on Jessica’s book which she has been talking about for quite some time. Along with being able to read the book, fans can also listen to it on audio book. Jessica Simpson will also be embarking on a book tour.