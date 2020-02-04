Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Yellow Dress

The fitness model stunned in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, February 4, fitness model Katelyn Runck uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post, that consisted of two photos and a brief behind-the-scenes video.

In the images, the brunette bombshell posed on a patio with rustic terra cotta pavers. Katelyn flaunted her fit physique in a figure-hugging yellow dress with a tie belt. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging ensemble. The dress also put her tiny waist and curvaceous hips on full display. In addition, the model sported a pair of woven wedge sandals.

The raven-haired beauty styled her luscious locks in a deep side part and loose waves, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and warm-toned eyeshadow. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

The first image shows her standing with one of her knees bent and her hands pressed against an off-white wall. She lowered her gaze, as she parted her full lips. Katelyn altered her position for the following picture by turning her head to face the photographer. She gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly. The video shows the model striking a variety of poses, including placing her hands on her hips and leaning against the wall while arching her back.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that her voluminous hair was an indication that she has a “big heart.” Katelyn also proceeded to implore fans to let her know which of the three images did they prefer.

Many of Katelyn’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“[Wow] you’re [always] gorgeous! You are sculpted by Michelangelo! You’re simply the best @katelyn_runck!” wrote one commenter.

“Whether in swimwear of dress wear, you are stunningly beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“All the compliments around the world [can] not describe your beauty, hardwork and hotness,” said another fan, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful as always. Love your big heart and hair. But nothing beats those gorgeous eyes and smile. Hope you’re doing good and [are] having a good day,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 16,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload Instagram post that consist of her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.