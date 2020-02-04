‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Confirms She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 4

Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child. The Teen Mom 2 star confirmed the surprising baby news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Kailyn shared a photo of herself with her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux as they held up an ultrasound photo. In the caption, the reality star revealed that she is expecting another child, and that she’s almost 16 weeks along.

Kail told her followers that she has been having a bit of a difficult pregnancy this time around, admitting that she’s had a lot of morning sickness, nausea, as well as low energy levels. However, she’s now finally starting to feel better as the pregnancy progresses.

The TV personality also touched on keeping the news a secret for as long as she did. Kail says that it’s been “isolating” to hold back celebrating the pregnancy in public. She went on to credit the Peanut app, who also sponsored the Instagram post, for helping her to feel like a part of a community.

In the photo, Kail’s baby bump isn’t really visible as she wears all black and hides her growing belly with a large cardigan sweater. She had her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell over her shoulders.

Kailyn wore a smile on her face as her three sons flanked her while sitting on a bed. She also donned a full face of makeup for the snap, including dark lashes, pink blush, and dark pink lipstick.

Of course, many of Kail’s over 3.8 million followers were stunned by the news, and made short work of responding to the photo. The snap earned over 22,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments within the first 10 minutes after it was published.

“Cant wait to hear about this on Coffee Convos!! I’m hoping its a girl!” one of Kail’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Congratulations. Fingers crossed you get your baby girl! I have 5 boys and I’m due to have my baby girl at the end of this month!!” another fan stated.

“Congrats @kaillowry you’re a great mama already & I’m so happy for you to be adding another little to your crew!!” a third social media user remarked.

“Congratulations and blessings all around!” a fourth comment read.

Of course, many of Kailyn Lowry’s fans wanted to know who the father of the unborn child is. While Kail didn’t mention a name, Us Weekly reports that her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, is also the father to her fourth child.