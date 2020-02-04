Russian Model Vita Sidorkina Shows Off Insane Body In Tiny Black Bikini On The Beach: ‘Winter In Miami’

Vita Sidorkina shared a new update to her Instagram feed to show her 747,000 fans how she is spending these past few winter days.

On Tuesday, February 4, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini that showcases her flawless figure.

For the photo, the Russian bombshell is seen striking a flirty pose on the beach. The camera captures Sidorkina from the thighs up, also making room to fit the ocean and a strip of sand in the frame. The picture was captured by Mario Alzate in Miami, as she indicated via the tags and caption.

Sidorkina rocked a two-piece bathing suit in solid black that contrasts with her tanned skin. The bikini top features an underwire structure that gives it support. The top also has thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that sits low on her chest, showcasing a bit of her cleavage. The bodice of the bikini boasts a draping texture that gives it an interesting design.

The swimsuit model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit low on her frame, helping accentuate her strong, wide hips as they contrast with her slender midsection. The side straps are thin, like the shoulder straps, and have delicate details.

According to the tag she added to the photo, her swimsuit is from Ley Swimwear, a New York-based label by a Brazilian designer, as per its Instagram bio.

Sidorkina stood in a fierce pose with her legs apart and hips to one side. She rested both of her hands on her hips while tilting back her head. She looked down straight into the camera, shooting a fierce gaze with her lips parted in a proud, defiant manner.

She wore her blond hair swept over to one side and styled down in natural waves that are over her left shoulder, coming onto her chest and upper arm.

The post was a hit with her fans. In under an hour of being published, the photo has attracted more than 3,500 likes and upwards of 45 comments, suggesting it will continue to garner interactions throughout the day.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for Sidorkina.

“Wow wow wow,” one user raved, trailing the words with fire emoji.

“Wow that body is [fire],” replied another user.

“[Fire emoji] body goals [heart-eyes emoji] [red heart emoji] incredible,” a third one chimed in.