Pauline Tantot Shows Off Killer Body In Purple Bikini On Abu Dhabi Vacation

Famous Instagram face Pauline Tantot showed off her killer body from all angles in a new post on her account. In a massive collection of photos on her feed, the model rocked a light purple bikini that left little to the imagination as she lounged on a beach in Abu Dhabi.

The photos showed Pauline sitting on both a tan-colored lounge chair and a green beanbag chair in the sand. In the background, more lounge chairs and umbrellas lined the beach as the stunning blue waters could be seen crashing onto the shore. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays bounced off Pauline’s glowing skin.

The model looked better than ever in a bright purple two-piece that did nothing but favors for her fit body. Her top featured a rectangular cut of fabric that just barely fit over her busty chest. In addition, the corners of the top were ruched, which exposed a bit of Pauline’s underboob.

Pauline’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a matching thong in a U-shape. The front of the thong sat low on her waist to show off her tummy, while the thin straps on the sides came up high on the babe’s hips to emphasize her hourglass figure. The look also put her long, lean legs on full display.

Pauline rocked a bare face with her beach look, though she hardly needed any makeup with her natural beauty. She wore her long, blond hair in a high ponytail.

The first image was taken from behind and showed Pauline playing with her hair. The angle gave fans a direct view of her pert derriere, which was fully exposed in the thong. The second photo showed Pauline on the beanbag as she lifted her hand, which further raised her top and exposed more skin.

The third photo showed Pauline lying on her tummy with her round booty sticking up in the air. In another shot, the babe arched her back slightly, emphasizing her figure.

Pauline’s post garnered more than 87,000 likes and over 540 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Woww so amazing,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“You’re a dream girl,” another user added.

Pauline knows exactly how to drive her fans wild. In another post last week, she stunned her followers with photos of herself rocking a black blazer and nothing underneath.