‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Shows Off Killer Figure In Black Bikini During Bali Getaway

Robin Holzken shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed to show her 420,000 fans how she feels about returning home after a gorgeous tropical getaway.

On Monday, February 3, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself in a bikini that showcases her killer figure, and her fans are loving it.

The photo shows Holzken standing under a straw-roofed structure in front of a swimming pool. The lush vegetation in the background gives away that she is in a tropical location. The Dutch bombshell did not include a geotag with her post, but she wrote in the background that she is back to reality after spending time in Bali.

Holzken rocked a solid black two-piece bathing suit with dangling details that give it a romantic quality. The bikini top features a classic triangle cut with thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck. The triangles are small, showcasing Holzken’s cleavage. The top boasts a fringe that follows the triangle shapes, cascading onto the sides.

The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit just above Holzken’s navel, showcasing her slender waist and toned upper abs. It is unclear whether the model had on bikini bottoms and a beach skirt wrapped around her waist or if the swimsuit boasts this skirt-like design.

In any case, the bottoms are slightly see-through on the legs and feature the same fringe details both across the skirt and at the hem. The tag Holzken added to the photo reveals that her swimsuit is from Oséree Swimwear.

Holzken wore her light brown in a slight side part and styled down in large, loose waves that fall over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. The model looked at the camera straight-on with intense eyes and lips pursed in a coquettish way.

The post proved to be popular with Holzken’s followers. In under a day of being published, the photo has attracted more than 16,400 likes and upwards of 130 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Holzken’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“But is Bali as beautiful as Robin??” one user asked.

“Like how?!” replied another user, trailing the comment with a heart-eyes emoji and a sparkle.

“Love of beauty is taste. the creation of beauty is art,” a third user chimed in, adding a red heart emoji after the words.

“Mermaid,” yet another fan raved.