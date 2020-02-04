‘Playboy’ Bunny Sarah Harris Slays A Mismatched Bikini While Showing Off Her Glowing Tan

Sarah Harris was all smiles as she rocked a mismatched bikini for her most recent Instagram update. The Playboy bunny shared the snaps to her feed on Tuesday.

In the sexy photos, Sarah looked like a glowing goddess as she rocked a yellow string bikini top with a white flower print and some white bottoms. The tiny two-piece flaunted the New Zealand based model’s toned arms, massive cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, tiny waist, and long, lean legs.

Sarah styled the bikini look with a sunhat and accessorized with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist.

The blond beauty wore her long, golden locks in loose strands that were pushed over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pics. The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink gloss to her full lips. She completed the look with a glowing tan all over her body.

Sarah stood near a swimming pool as tons of green foliage could be seen all around her. She posed with her hands on her hat, her head tilted towards the sky, and her eyes closed.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 2.2 million followers wasted no time showing the photos some love. The snaps earned over 16,000 likes and more than 680 comments with in the first eight hours after they went live on the platform.

“Why are you smiling? But you are looking too beautiful,” one of Sarah’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“You are beautiful and your smile is killer,” another loyal fan wrote.

“Every smile make lots of happiness and positive energy in life,” a third social media user quipped.

“I like every single thing about this photo. The bikini is cute, her tan in amazing, and her body looks phenomenal like always,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah rocked Instagram on Monday as well when she posed in a revealing red bathing suit with a large cut-out in the midsection.

The model showcased all of her enviable curves in the sexy swimwear as she lounged with her hand behind her head and soaked up some sun.

That photo was also a big hit among Sarah Harris’ fans, who have clicked the like button over 13,000 times and left more than 270 comments on the photo to date.