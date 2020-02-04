‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Shares Photo Of Herself Hitting Shannon Beador On The Head On Instagram

Kelly Dodd hit Shannon Beador during a cast trip on 'RHOC' Season 14.

Kelly Dodd is looking back on one of the most controversial moments of The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s 14th season.

Ahead of production on the upcoming 15th season, Dodd posted a photo of herself hitting Shannon Beador on the head on her Instagram Stories that was initially posted by a fan. In the photo, Dodd is seen holding a mallet as Beador stands with her back towards her while wearing a metal bowl on her head.

In the caption of the photo, which was written by the fan, not Dodd, it said, “Only intellectuals will get it.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Beador was devastated by Dodd’s behavior during their trip to a wellness resort in Arizona and actually received medical attention after being hit. As she explained at the time, head injuries are nothing to play with and the fact that she experienced blurred vision after the incident was concerning.

All the while, Dodd insisted that Beador wasn’t hurt and made fun of her for making a big deal about something she found to be so minor.

A short time later, Dodd took aim at Gina Kirschenheiter by hitting her on the head with her hand after Kirschenheiter told her she should have never hit Beador.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, both Dodd and Beador are rumored to have been asked to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast for Season 15. However, when it comes to Beador maintaining her role on the show, that may be dependent upon her ability to make amends with Dodd and the other women. As an insider explained, fans weren’t happy about Beador being the third wheel last year and would like to see her move on from the “Tres Amigas” with her own storyline.

“Kelly and Shannon have been asked to return to the show,” a source close to the show told Hollywood Life.

Dodd was “honestly excited that Vicki and Tamra aren’t going to be returning,” the source continued, but “[Shannon] will miss her friends.”

During Season 14, Beador grew close to Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge after suffering a falling out with Dodd.

“Kelly and Shannon both would love to have their men on the show but that will need to be worked out still,” the source said. “No contracts have been signed and they’re still talking to the ladies about getting new wives as there will definitely be new faces on this season.”