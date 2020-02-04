‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Rocks Disneyland In Racy Low-Cut Dress & Mouse Ears

Maitland Ward rocked a colorful dress while celebrating at Disneyland for her brand new Instagram photo. The former Boy Meets World star delighted her followers with the post on Monday.

In the racy picture, Maitland looked happier than ever as she smiled for the camera wearing a yellow, blue, and white dress with a plunging neckline. She paired the ensemble with a set of glittery Mickey Mouse ears.

The outfit showed off Maitland’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, and tiny waist as she flared out her skirt to show off the gown. She wore her long, red hair parted in the center and styled in voluminous waves that engulfed her shoulders.

The actress went full glam with her makeup, rocking defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and brown eyeliner. She completed the look with pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light pink lipstick.

In the caption of the photo, Maitland revealed that she was celebrating her birthday at the Magic Kingdom, and thanked all of her beloved followers for their well wishes.

In the background of the photo, the Disney castle is visible, as well as some green foliage and crowds of people enjoying the sights.

Of course, many of Maitland’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to show the photo some love, clicking the like button over 41,000 times while leaving more than 700 comments in less than 24 hours after it was posted to her account.

“Happy Birthday! That outfit is soooo cute!” one of Maitland’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Hope you have an awesome birthday, don’t forget to see the Star Wars Land,” another adoring fan told the actress.

“Happy Birthday Maitland!!! Love a woman who can be both beautiful and cute,” a third social media user gushed over.

“That dress is so adorable. I’m happy to see you looking lighthearted and joyful. Enjoy your special day with those that you truly love,” a fourth person quipped.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just last week Maitland wowed her fans yet again when she opted to pose in a skimpy floral bra and underwear set. In the caption of the snap, she revealed that she had a big surprise coming soon, and revealed that it was not another adult film.

The actress rocked a bombshell makeup look and perfectly coiffed hair in the shot as a stylist helped adjust her skimpy top.

That post was also a big hit among Maitland Ward’s fans. To date, it has earned an impressive 71,000-plus views and more than 780 comments.