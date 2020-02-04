‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Stuns In Earthy Swimsuit From Sneak Peek From Her Upcoming Spread

Anne de Paula is back for her fourth year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the magazine revealed on its verified Instagram page.

On Tuesday, February 4, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took to the popular social media platform to share a sneak peek that shows the Brazilian bombshell in a stunning swimsuit that showcases her insane figure.

For the photo, de Paula sat in the sand near the Caribbean Sea. She crossed her legs in a casual way as she rested her elbow on one knee, adding a lot of sass to the shoot. In the background, lush vegetation and the setting sun completed the breathtaking scenery.

De Paula is currently in the Dominican Republic shooting her spread for the upcoming 2020 edition, which should come out in early May. As the magazine indicated via the post’s geotag and hashtags, the shoot was captured by Kate Powers at the Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences in Las Terrenas.

De Paula rocked a one-piece bathing suit in a burnt orange hue that perfectly matches the earthy tones of the photo. The suit boasts two spaghetti straps, one of which the model wore off her shoulder for extra spiciness. The piece also features a straight-cut neckline that sits low on her chest, helping accentuate de Paula’s ample chest. The swimsuit clings to her torso, showcasing her slim midsection while leaving her strong legs fully on display. Sports Illustrated did not share where the swimsuit is from.

De Paula tilted her head back in a fierce motion as she shot a fierce gaze straight into the camera with her lips parted, in a seductive way. Her dark tresses were parted on the side slightly, as her natural waves cascade over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. Her hair appears to be damp, giving her a perfect beach look. The South American beauty wore makeup that matches the earthy tones of her swimsuit.

The post proved to be popular with Sports Illustrated‘s fans. Within half an hour of being published, the photo has garnered more than 3,600 likes and upwards of 25 comments, suggesting the interactions will continue to pour in as the day progresses.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the photo and to congratulate de Paula on her fourth year with the issue.

“Breathtaking!!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of flower emoji.

“Oh my gosh!!! GORGEOUS,” replied another user.

“A glowing Goddess,” said a third fan, including hands clapping, fire and a heart-eyes emoji.