Aussie Fitness Smokeshow Stephanie Sanzo Shows Fans How To Smash Glutes In Skimpy Bra & Short Shorts

Stephanie Sanzo is putting on another incredibly sexy display in her most recent series of videos that was shared on her wildly popular Instagram page. As fans of the Aussie-born beauty know, Sanzo is never shy when it comes to flaunting her fit figure for the camera while clad in some seriously sexy workout gear. In the most recent update that was shared on her page, the brunette bombshell stunned as she powered through a series of leg workouts.

In the caption of the videos, the Aussie beauty did not specifically mention where she was but it appeared to be at a gym in an undisclosed location. The social media star asked her fans if they were ready to smash their glutes while giving a run-down of all of the exercises that were included in the clips. In the first short video, the bombshell sizzled as she thrust her hips up and down with a weight on her lap. Sanzo showed off her rock-hard abs while rocking a tiny green bra and short black shorts.

The fitness model completed her gym-chic look with a pair of black sneakers and even though she was in the middle of an intense sweat session, she rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Sanzo kept her long locks out of her face, pulling them back in pigtails. In the remaining clips, Sanzo could be seen in the same exact outfit, showing off her enviable body during a number of other exercises.

Since the post went live on her page a short time ago, it’s earned the smokeshow a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 25,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. While some of the bombshell’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks incredible, countless others raved over her beautiful body. A few others thanked the fitness sensation for sharing the workout with them.

“Love your videos but the single leg press gives me the fear. I can just see someone in the gym dropping the weight and doing some serious damage to their free leg!,” one fan wrote, adding a crying face emoji.

“Need to give this routine a try! You look incredible,” another social media user added.

“Wow glutes on fire,” a third Instagrammer chimed in along with a series of flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Sanzo floored fans in another hot look, that time while demonstrating a full body routine. In the sexy video set, Sanzo rocked a black crop top and gray shorts and looked incredible once again.