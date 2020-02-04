WWE News: Ronda Rousey Provides Huge Update On Future Wrestling Plans

Ronda Rousey hasn’t been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, and there’s no telling when she’ll return to the squared circle. However, the former Raw Women’s Champion recently posted a video interview with Steve-O to her YouTube channel, by the way of 411Mania, and revealed her future wrestling plans.

“I don’t know when I’m going to go back. I know I definitely do want to. But I don’t think I’ll be able to do it in that [full-time] capacity again, I don’t think I’ll be able to put my family through that again.”

While it’s reassuring to learn that Rousey plans on returning to the company, some fans will be disappointed to learn that she won’t be around as often. During her last run, she surprised the WWE Universe by appearing on the majority of the shows, as many expected her to have a part-time deal similar to Brock Lesnar’s.

Of course, the question on everyone’s lips is when Rousey could make her long-awaited comeback. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there are currently no plans for her to compete at WrestleMania 36. The Women’s title matches will see Charlotte Flair challenge Rhea Ripley, while Becky Lynch is expected to defend her championship against Shayna Baszler. While Rousey could potentially challenge for Bayley’s championship, it’s purely speculation at this time.

Rousey also opened up about what she’s learned from being in WWE. According to the UFC legend, she now understands the importance of putting other superstars over, even though a small part of her wanted to retire from the squared circle as the champion.

“That might have been what I wanted selfishly but what I wanted most is for the division and the sport to succeed and so what happened was what needed to happen, and it took me taking my identity away from just being a fighter to realize that.”

The former champion also believes that she helped the division by dropping the title to Lynch at WrestleMania 35, which is arguably true since “The Man” is one of the most popular performers in sports entertainment these days.

Rousey took a break from WWE to focus on starting a family with her husband Travis Browne, but those plans have supposedly been put on hold for now as the couple wants to take life as it comes. However, Rousey’s likely decision not to return to WWE full-time when she’s ready to wrestle again suggests that she’s more focused on her family life.