‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Reveal That Felix Is About To Pop Up Again In Port Charles

Another familiar face is about to pop up again in Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Felix DuBois is going to be involved in some upcoming scenes and it looks like fans are pretty excited. Actor Marc Anthony Samuel teased the big news via his Instagram page and viewers are anxious to know more.

As General Hospital fans will remember, Felix first appeared in Port Charles in 2012. SheKnows Soaps notes that he was a nursing student and was good friends with Sabrina Santiago. During those early days, Felix helped Sabrina in her pursuit of Dr. Patrick Drake and he frequently clashed with Dr. Britt Westbourne as a result of this. He was in a relationship with Lucas Jones and once kissed Brad Cooper. Given his connection to that couple, fans have suggested for a while that this might be a good time to bring Felix back.

Granted, Felix has popped up here and there over the past few years. However, he hasn’t been a regular for a while now. Is he back for a longterm stint this time? He hasn’t revealed any specific General Hospital spoilers about this, but his Instagram post may give fans the impression that this will be more than a brief appearance.

On Monday, Marc teased the big news via a new Instagram post. He showed himself under a General Hospital sign and noted that he was up and going. Parry Shen, who plays Brad, jokingly questioned where Marc was. In addition, the Instagram account for Theo and Erik Olson, who portray Wiley, commented that he was in the green room and added a heart emoji. Actor Johnny Wactor, who has just started airing as Brando, also liked the post.

This seems to be the perfect time to bring Felix back in a substantial way. Given the fact that the marriage between Brad and Lucas is about to face a potentially catastrophic challenge, adding Felix to the mix could make for some juicy moments.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Lucas is about to awaken from his coma. He won’t initially remember what Brad confessed about Wiley right before the car accident. However, flickers of those fateful moments will start returning quickly and it’s only a matter of time before Brad will have to deal with Lucas remembering that Wiley is really Jonah.

Can Brad and Lucas survive this deep betrayal? It seems tough to envision, and fans might not mind much if Felix were to swoop in to heal Lucas’ broken heart. It’s too soon to know whether that’s where the writers are headed with this, but having Marc back on the set again does seem exciting and promising and additional General Hospital spoilers about this return should emerge soon.