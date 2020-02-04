Kinsey Wolanski Shows Off Major Cleavage In Red Plunging Top

American bombshell Kinsey Wolanski looked smoking hot in her most recent Instagram share where the Bang Energy elite model rocked a skin-baring top that flaunted her voluptuous chest.

In the photo, the 23-year-old influencer wore a red long sleeve top and was tucked into her high-waisted bottoms. The ensemble seemed to have a low plunging neckline that reached her midsection. Kinsey also wore acid-washed jeans that hugged her curves.

Kinsey’s blond locks tumbled down her shoulder in long, voluminous waves. As per usual, the model’s makeup was applied perfectly, giving her face a dewy glow. The application included dark eyebrows that were arched and shaped, framing her sparkling hazel eyes, and her long lashes were fanned out and curled upwards. She wore a shimmering highlighter on her nose and cheeks. A light pink blush was also applied onto her cheeks that made her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was painted with a matte nude-colored lipstick. To keep it casual, Kinsey opted for a no-jewelry look.

The beauty was photographed outdoors in what seems like a park. Several palm trees and a big lawn sprawled in the background. According to the geotag, Kinsey is currently in Los Angeles, California. In the caption, the model mentioned she is back in LA after an eventful weekend in Miami. She tagged online fashion store Revolve for sponsoring her sexy outfit.

Kinsey’s 3.5 million followers loved the newest update, as it earned more than 190,000 likes and over 700 comments — and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Her fellow influencers and fans flocked to the comments section of the post to let her know how stunning she looked. Some other followers were short on words but still expressed their admiration by using a combination of emoji.

“You are a goddess jeeez,” fellow influencer Abby Rao commented, adding heart-eyes emoji at the end of her comment.

“Beautiful girl,” another influencer and Kinsey’s friend Demi Rose Mawby wrote.

“You’re a wonderful blond!” a third social media user gushed.

“Your beauty is out of this world, @kinsey! Love you, queen,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

Kinsey is known for rocking a variety of revealing outfits. In a previous report by The Inquisitr, the model posted another sultry update wherein she rocked a white bikini top under winter clothes in the show in Austria. Fans loved her previous jaw-dropping display. As of recent, it racked up over 278,000 likes and almost 1,300 comments.

A week ago, the stunner posted another update where she rocked a skimpy black monokini that flaunted a very high-cut design that exposed a whole lot of skin.