Adam Schiff Calls For Impeachment Conviction Or Donald Trump Will Definitely Cheat In Next Election

On Monday, impeachment leader Adam Schiff made his closing arguments to the Senate, calling on lawmakers to convict the president or they will all but assure that Donald Trump will cheat in the next election. Schiff also asserted that an unchecked president could do whatever he wanted, including sell-off Alaska to Russia if he so desired.

HuffPost reports that Schiff puts the odds of Trump cheating during the 2020 election at 100% because he will know that there is nothing Congress will do to stop him.

“What are the odds if left in office that he will continue trying to cheat?” Schiff said. “I will tell you: 100%. Not 5, not 10, not 50, but 100%. If you have found him guilty and you do not remove him from office, he will continue trying to cheat in the election until he succeeds.”

“You can’t trust this president to do the right thing,” he said. “Not one minute. Not for one election. Not for the sake of our country. You just can’t. He will not change and you know it.”

Trump has publicly called for Russians to hack his political opponent’s emails in the 2016 election and claimed to have no dealings with Russians, a claim that was proven to be false. Later, Trump was accused of pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his chief political opponent in the 2020 election.

As Fox News reports, he went on to say that if the things Trump is accused of doing aren’t enough to convince lawmakers to remove him from office, then the president could do anything he wants – including giving Alaska to Vladimir Putin in order to secure help to win the next election. He said that Trump could also move to Mar-a-Lago full time and let his son-in-law Jared Kushner run the country if he wanted.

Schiff’s argument is likely aimed at Senate Republicans, who have largely said that they will vote to acquit the president before hearing the arguments and seeing the evidence. Republicans have argued that there has been no new evidence or additional information in the Senate impeachment trial from the information provided during the House impeachment proceedings. However, the Senate has pushed to prevent new witnesses and documents.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, some rumors even suggest that Republican Senators were warned that they should vote to acquit the president or their heads would be put “on a pike.” Of the 53 GOP members in the Senate, it appears at this point that 51 of them will vote to acquit the president.