Kelly Clarkson Shares A Sweet Message For A Fan Going Through Heartbreak

Kelly had a message for a fan dealing with a bad breakup.

Kelly Clarkson is once again proving she’s one of the sweetest singers, TV hosts, and talent show coaches in the game as she shared an inspiring message for a fan going through a tough time. The uber talented The Voice coach recently took to Twitter to brighten a fan’s day after they tweeted her to let her know her music was helping them through a particularly tough breakup.

It all went down after the fan, named Lois, revealed on the social media site that they’d been listening to Kelly’s huge 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone” following a recent nasty split.

“Shout out to all the healthy, couples out there. Y’all are MF goals. I am going thru the worst heartbreak and I am trying to be graceful, understanding, and NOT [bitter],” they wrote on Twitter, adding they they were playing Kelly’s track – which has almost become her signature hit – to help them through as they tagged the star in the message.

They then added in part in the same tweet, “damn this is hard.”

The message then caught Kelly’s attention. She responded with a few words of wisdom that were seemingly inspired by Rascal Flatts 2000 single “Bless The Broken Road.”

“Well, God bless the broken road that leads your beautiful behind to something better is what I say….” the mom of two – who’s happily married to her husband of more than six years, Brandon Blackstock – replied.

Fans clearly loved seeing Kelly – who recently used the social media site to clap back at a troll who asked for her to be fired from The Voice – take some time out of her very busy schedule to send a little love to one of her fans during their difficult time.

Her tweet has received more than 2,200 likes, while many Twitter users also replied with sweet messages for the “Love So Soft” singer.

One fan said that her response is “just another reason” why the original American Idol winner is so loved by so many. “Absolutely the truest and best mindset to have!” they then added of Kelly.

Another fan asked the star, “Why are you pure like sunshine?” with an angel emoji.

A third person responded in part, “Kelly- you are such an inspiration to us single mamas & women.” They then told her that her “words are a God-Send and show such Heart.”

The star previously shared the inspiration behind “Since U Been Gone,” which has become a huge breakup anthem, in an interview with MTV.

Kelly told the outlet that it’s about a relationship that seemed to be going well at the beginning but then “all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, no it’s not, I guess,’ ’cause you want to break up and you’re with someone else.”