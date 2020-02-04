‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Traci Returns

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of February 3 and beyond bring some familiar faces back to the canvas as Camryn Grimes reprises the role of Cassie, and Beth Maitland makes her first appearance as Traci in 2020. Plus, Amanda’s ex-fiance Ripley Turner shows up, terrifying the legal eagle, Faith is around for Sharon, and Victor’s big anniversary gala brings some mystery guests to liven up the party.

Actress Beth Maitland let fans know that she brings Traci Abbott back to Genoa City this week. Traci hasn’t been included in the storylines so far in 2020, but all that is about to change. The Abbotts experience a significant blow during this month, and they will rally together to overcome it. Expect Traci to be part of the discussions, and the actress is thrilled to be back on the show.

Back to work at Y&R later this week!!!! So excited. https://t.co/sMFJtMxMUY — Beth Maitland (@BethMaitlandDQB) February 3, 2020

Meanwhile, actress Camryn Grimes currently portrays Mariah on the sudser, but she will reprise her previous role this week. Sharon’s late daughter, Cassie, appears to Sharon when she’s sleeping. The storyline is sure to bring tears for viewers, and Cassie will give her mother strength as Sharon begins her fight against breast cancer. Sharon’s other daughter, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), will also be around more than usual in the coming months.

Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) ex-fiance Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) shows up later this week and leaves Amanda terrified, according to CBS Soaps In Depth. Amanda told Billy (Jason Thompson) that she got a restraining order for Ripley, and it appears as if she’s been hiding from him in Genoa City. Now he’s found her, and it seems like some of Amanda’s secretive past might be revealed during this story arc. Keyes signed on for a short-term deal with the soap, and it is the actor’s daytime debut. His previous acting credits include Saints and Sinners and Supernatural.

Finally, what would the Newman Enterprises’ 50th Anniversary gala be without some extra special guests? So far, the show is keeping a tight lid on the identities of people who will show up to celebrate Victor (Eric Braeden).

“Victor shares a rich history with so many characters, so the guest list almost created itself once you look back and recall Victor’s incredible history,” said Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith.

The storyline is unique because it is “two-fold, as you are honoring both the show and the actor. We hope to find the right balance in celebrating Victor’s milestones as well as remembering special moments/scenes that might not have been seen by the audience in quite a long time,” noted Griffith.