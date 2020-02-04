Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Behind-The-Scenes Moment With Daughter Emme From Super Bowl Performance

The Super Bowl performer shared a video featuring her daughter Emme.

Jennifer Lopez was met with widespread acclaim following her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. During the performance, the pair brought out a number of special guests, including Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz. Now, the pop star has released a behind-the-scenes video of the moments before she took the stage at the show, and it features some sweet scenes of her and her daughter.

The video featured JLo getting final touches done to her makeup and hair. Members of the stage crew are seen hurrying to get everything in position as the end of the half approaches. As the chaos unfolded around her, she shared an intimate embrace with the her daughter before they both go on stage.

As the video progresses, Lopez offered a prayer ahead of her performance, offering inspiration to the dancers and musicians that will be performing alongside her. After JLo said that they were going to rock the stadium, the entire group erupted in cheers.

In the video’s final moments, Lopez ascended into the arena, ready to dazzle the world with her performance.

Lopez’s daughter joined her onstage near the end of the show and sang a couple of lines from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” As her daughter sang, Lopez was draped in cape that featured the American flag on one side and the Puerto Rican flag on the other.

Lopez captioned her post saying that she wanted all of the girls she performed with to be proud of who they are. She wanted to reinforce that the beauty of her country came from what it meant for her diverse slate of performers to be together on the world’s biggest stage.

The singer’s many fans were thrilled to see the moments before she took the stage.

“Your message was so powerful that performance was EVERYTHING???????? Thank you,” one user wrote in a comment.

“The world is getting too small???????? The little girls did an amazing performance. Just incredible????????Just can’t beat that show????????????,” another said.

Other users had more emotional responses.

“Did I cry? make sure I did cry! You are so wonderful and I can’t write what I feel. I’m very happy for you. I love you with all my heart.???????????? I wish I could give you a big hug but feel embraced by everyone.????,” one wrote.

Given the more the incredible number of comments that have already poured in, it’s clear that this video, and JLo’s performance, struck a nerve.