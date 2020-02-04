Donald Trump Caught On Tape Goofing Around During National Anthem After Saying People Should ‘Stand Proudly’

Donald Trump held a lavish Super Bowl party at his golf course in Florida on Sunday, and when the National Anthem began to play, instead of putting his hand over his heart and standing respectfully, the president danced around, pretended to be a conductor leading a band, and pointed playfully at others in the room.

The president’s entire performance was caught on video by an attendee at the party and published by the Miami Herald. In the video, which appears to have been filmed with a cellphone camera, Melania can be seen standing next to Trump, as is Trump’s youngest son Barron. Both have their hands over their heart while they stand respectfully.

Trump, on the other hand, seems to be fidgety and moving around throughout the entire song, which was performed by Demi Lovato at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Beyond raising his hands and twirling them about as if to pretend to conduct the band, he also straightens his jacket and adjusts his chair.

The video also shows that Trump walked into his party at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach just as Lovato took the stage.

The footage was filmed and posted by a real estate agent from a Russian-American real estate firm that often attends Trump events at Mar-a-Lago and other Trump properties.

Critics point out that Trump has repeatedly attacked athletes, including football player Colin Kaepernick, when they take a knee during the national anthem and has at one point asserted that every American should “stand proudly” during the anthem. Trump has suggested that those who don’t stand are being disrespectful to the nation and the flag.

“You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country,” Vox reported the president saying in May, 2018.

Trump wasn’t the only one who didn’t stand respectfully during the national anthem. Beyonce and Jay-Z have taken heat and earned respect for apparently deciding not to stand during the national anthem while attending the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Donald Trump, who cares deeply about the national anthem, is caught goofing off in a video by a "real estate agent for a Russian-American firm who frequents Mar-a-Lago," where Trump was watching the Super Bowl with paying customers pic.twitter.com/eaTvUVUFSg — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) February 3, 2020

The moment caught on video isn’t the only controversy from the event. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump’s decision to host the party in Miami could cost taxpayers about $3.4 million dollars, raising the taxpayer bill for Trump’s travel to his resorts to over $130 million dollars. Trump repeatedly criticized former President Barack Obama for golfing and claimed that he wouldn’t have time to do so once he was in office.

Beyond the cost to taxpayers, other critics note that as the sole beneficiary of the trust that Trump’s businesses are held in while he is president, he is making money off the trips to his resorts.

Jordan Libowitz of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington registered his concerns with the president’s conduct.

“Turns out the presidency is more like a thing he does on the side to help make money for his business,” he said.