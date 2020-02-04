‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Fires Back After Being Told She Doesn’t Have A ‘Real Job’

Kailyn Lowry has been sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 for a decade and makes a decent amount of money sharing her life with fans. However, when she was told she doesn’t have a “real job,” the mom-of-three fired back.

According to a report from Pop Culture, Kailyn posted on social media asking why she was awake so early in the morning.

In a now deleted tweet, one commenter wrote, “You have to get ready for work…oh wait. You don’t have a real job I forgot.”

Kail fired back and tweeted, “But I get paid with real money so.”

Fans loved Kail’s reply and “liked” her tweet over 5,000 times. She also received plenty of positive support from her fans who understand that Kailyn’s job is definitely real.

“does tweeting about how @KailLowry “doesnt have a real job” make your job any easier or your life any better? she literally runs a hair care line and everything. people gotta stop coming for the teen mom cast member frfr,” one fan wrote underneath Kail’s tweet.

One fan pointed out that not only does Kailyn work a real job, but she is also a mom to three young boys which doesn’t exactly come with pay.

“Furthermore; being a stay at home mom is a job without pay,” the fan commented.

While Kailyn shares her life on reality television, that isn’t her only job. Another fan pointed out everything else Kail has done besides simply appearing on reality television.

The comment read, “She has a degree and does a pod cast that brings in money and good ratings, she also has a hair care line…”

The mom-of-three has certainly accomplished a lot besides appearing on Teen Mom 2 and it makes sense that a comment about not having a real job would make her clap back. Aside from appearing on the hit MTV reality show, she also co-hosts a podcast with Lindsie Chrisley titled Coffee Convos. The podcast is set to return again soon and fans are looking forward to that as well, often asking for updates on the status of the show from both Kailyn and Lindsie. Not only that, but Kailyn has also authored several books including a children’s book released in 2015 titled Love Is Bubblegum.

Whether or not you are a fan of Kailyn Lowry, there is no doubt that she works a “real job” and works hard at it.