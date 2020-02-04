Kate Beckinsale Stuns In A Silly Birthday Video For One Of Her Friends

Actress Kate Beckinsale frequently delights her 3.9 million Instagram followers with short videos that showcase her personality and sense of humor, and one of her latest updates was no different. Kate recently celebrated the birthday of one of her friends, Parker Miller, who she tagged in the caption of her post.

In the short video, Parker, a stunning blond woman, was laying back on a wooden table. Beside her was a cake shaped like Baby Yoda, with a birthday message written above his head. Parker had a candle in her mouth, and Kate was leaning over the table as she lit the candle while Parker grasped it between her teeth.

Kate looked stunning in a super-casual ensemble that included a pair of tight black pants, layered black and white tanks that showcased a hint of cleavage, and an oversized white sweater that was sliding down her shoulders. Her brunette locks were pulled up in a messy bun and she appeared to be having a blast with her friend. After a few moments, she laughed and took the candle from her friend’s mouth, blowing it out and tossing it on the counter. She paired the funny video with a simple caption that wished her friend a happy birthday.

Kate seems to love sharing videos that showcase her personality, and based on the response they usually get, her followers love the hilarious videos as well. Her latest video received over 749,900 views within just 14 hours, and also racked up 694 comments in the same time span. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the clip, which Kate posted shortly after sharing a video which featured her cat in what appeared to be the same kitchen.

“You are sweet in everything you do!!” one fan commented.

One follower questioned whether or not Parker was actually one of Kate’s friends, and Kate herself responded to the post. The brunette bombshell commented “you mean @ann.parker.miller and a yoda made of cake? Yep. Yes they are – especially yoda who has really come through as a solid wingman a number of times.”

Another admirer loved the glimpse of Kate’s personality and said simply, “you seem fun.”

“Gosh. To be a bestie and get this bday treatment. What an epic friendship,” another person commented.

Kate recently shared a silly video in which she showed herself battling a particularly persistent bulldog who was getting a bit too amorous with her leg. As The Inquisitr reported, the short clip featured Kate rocking sexy tight black leggings and black high-heeled knee-high boots as she sat in an armchair cuddling a bunny. She raised her legs high into the air at one point to evade the bulldog in the hilarious video.