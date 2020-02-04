China Completes Emergency Hospital In 10 Days To Counter Coronavirus

China has completed one of two hospitals it is constructing to tackle the 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the city at the heart of the epidemic, and it only took them 10 days, according to The Washington Post.

The construction for Huoshenshan Hospital began on January 23 and was completed on February 2 in direct response to the coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 426 people since it was detected in December, per CNN.

The 269,000-square-foot makeshift hospital, which is located near Zhiyin Lake, contains 1,000 beds and is staffed with 1,400 military medics from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

The second hospital, named Leishenshan, is following the same construction model and is set to open on February 6 with 1,600 beds, according to Chinese state media. Similar facilities are underway in Beijing and other Chinese cities.

The remarkable speed of completion is the end result of 4,000 workers and 1,000 construction machines working round-the-clock. Time-lapse videos of the construction have already started going viral on YouTube.

The two new hospitals are meant to relieve Wuhan’s overwhelmed front-line hospitals, whose resources have been so strained from trying to treat the fast-spreading virus that people have been getting turned away due to a shortage of beds and supplies.

Huoshenshan was specifically designed with two-door cabinets and a ventilation system that allows doctors to treat quarantined patients from outside the room.

“The building also contains infrared scanners that can detect whether any employees have a fever — one of the coronavirus’s telltale symptoms,” The Washington Post reported.

China has been scrambling to contain the virus amid evacuations and has been praised by the World Health Organization for its efforts. However, despite the 60 million Chinese nationals who are currently under lockdown, the virus has been detected in more than 25 countries and is thought to have infected over 20,000 people globally.

Several travel bans have been implemented by China and other countries in an attempt to contain the virus. Three U.S. airlines (Delta, United and American) have suspended travel to mainland China altogether.

As of this morning, two people have died from the virus outside of mainland China: one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

The coronavirus outbreak has surpassed China’s SARS epidemic of 2003, which infected 5,327 people and killed 349 in mainland China alone, as reported by The Inquisitr.

However, there have also been reports of recovering patients.

“Most of Singapore’s confirmed cases are stabilized and improving… And in the U.S., the first confirmed case has been discharged from hospital in Washington state,” CNN said.