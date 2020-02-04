Bombshell Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Performs Low-Intensity Chair Workout In Sports Bra And Bike Shorts

Kayla Itsines has been reminding fans of some of her past workouts, and her most recent share was sure to get them working up a sweat.

The latest dose of “fitspiration” from the bombshell fitness trainer was shared to her Instagram page on Tuesday, though her 12.1 million followers may recognize the video from last year when she was pregnant with her daughter Arna. In fact, Kayla noted specifically in the caption that she was at 36 weeks when the workout was filmed, and that she wanted to remind her followers that they can still be active without going to the gym or bouncing around.

Kayla was seen performing a low-intensity, at-home workout in the video, and explained that it was not only great for expectant mothers but beginners as well. She wore a pink sports bra, black bike shorts, and white sneakers to power through the exercises that required nothing more than a chair and a gym mat to complete.

First up in Kayla’s workout routine was a set of modified burpees. She placed her hands on the seat of the chair to step back into a modified plank position before stepping back toward the furniture and raising her arms high up in the air. Next up was a set of simple squats. For this exercise, the Aussie workout queen simply stood with her feed shoulder-length apart and slowly squatted down to the seat of her chair.

Kayla followed this up with a set of tricep dips. She gripped the edge of the chair while balancing on her heels, which were stretched out in front of her. Slowly, Kayla was seen bending her elbows to a 90-degree angle and then pushed back up to a full extension.

The final part of the routine was a set of incline pushups. Kayla placed her knees on the ground and rested her hands on the seat of the chair before pushing her upper body up and down in a classic pushup movement.

Kayla’s latest workout routine certainly proved popular with her fans. The upload has already been viewed over 400,000 times and has earned more than 16,000 likes within just four hours of going live to her feed. Dozens took to the comments section as well.

“Fabulous workout for all mamas to be,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for this, I’m always looking for new stuff while being pregnant!” said another.

“Such a great workout for those that can’t get up and down with ease! Really good one, Kayla!” commented a third.

While Kayla has her own fitness program that fans can subscribe to, she often takes to her Instagram account to share exercises with her followers. Another recent addition to her page saw her demonstrate a no-equipment workout that could be completed in less than 30 minutes. That sweat session also proved popular as well, earning nearly 30,000 likes.