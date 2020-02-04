Kelsey Merritt Shows Off Lean Body In Strappy Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’

Kelsey Merritt offered fans a sneak peek at one of her looks for Sports Illustrated Swim via the publication’s Instagram account on Monday. In a video posted to SI Swim‘s feed, the model rocked a barely-there, strappy red number that left very little to the imagination.

Kelsey shot the video in selfie mode as she held the camera above her head to give a full view at her swimwear. She stood in shallow waters on the beach as waves gently rolled to the shore around her. In the background, sandy islands filled with trees could be seen. According to the post’s geotag, the video was taken at Sublime Samara Hotel in the Dominican Republic.

It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Kelsey and bounced off her glowing skin. She looked better than ever in her tiny two-piece, which she said was one of her favorites so far.

The top featured an intricate string design with four straps on both sides of her chest that tied to gold hoops on her shoulders. Red fabric covered only the outer sides of her chest, which allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. Kelsey’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the racy top and a pair of matching bottoms that provided very little coverage.

Kelsey’s bikini included straps that criss-crossed on the sides and came all the way up her hips, which accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, her long, lean legs were on full display.

Kelsey appeared to be rocking a bare face in the video, though she hardly needed any makeup with her natural beauty. Her long, black hair fell over her shoulders in messy waves.

Kelsey panned the camera over her body as she walked in the water to show off the look in full. She said that it was her third bikini in the shoot and she couldn’t wait for fans to see the official photos.

The post garnered more than 85,000 views and more than 170 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Kelsey’s fans. Many of SI Swim‘s followers left praise for her look in the comments section.

“That suit looks UNREAL on you!!!!” fellow model Mara Martin said.

“Omg it’s so beautiful!!!! and she looks great,” one fan added.

Kelsey revealed on her own Instagram page earlier this week that she would be joining SI Swim for her second year. In another sneak peek from the shoot, she rocked a tiny, brown bikini and said in the caption that she was “so lucky” to join this “family.”