Larsa Pippen Rocks Black Bodysuit With Plunging Neckline And Tight Jeans

Reality television star Larsa Pippen thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest sizzling update, in which she rocked an ensemble that showcased her curves.

The outfit she wore came from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the retailer in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. In the snap, Larsa posed in the doorway area where she takes many of her outdoor snaps. The buxom bombshell rocked a black bodysuit that had spaghetti straps which stretched over her shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline. The top of the bodysuit was simple, and the neckline exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The tight fit of the bodysuit meant that Larsa’s trim waist and hourglass physique were also on display.

She paired the simple bodysuit with some high-waisted jeans in a medium-wash. The jeans likewise clung to her curves, and though the photo was cropped right at her thighs so her full body wasn’t visible, she still looked curvaceous and incredible in the shot.

Larsa’s long locks were down in a sleek style and parted in the middle. Her makeup application was glamorous yet done in neutral tones, including bronze hues on her eyes and a soft pink on her lips. She placed one hand on her waist while the other tucked a strand of hair behind her ear.

Larsa didn’t give her fans much context for the stunning shot in the caption, simply telling them where she was heading in her revealing ensemble. Nevertheless, her followers couldn’t get enough, and the post racked up over 18,600 likes within just 10 hours. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the ensemble from PrettyLittleThing, and to shower Larsa with praise.

One follower wanted to see a bit more of the bodysuit and commented, “can we see without the jeans. Thanks.”

“Looking beautiful. Enjoy the market,” another fan added.

One admirer referenced her destination, saying, “I’ll be ready to flirt with you in the produce section lol.”

“You look absolutely amazing I hope nothing but success for you in the future @larsapippen,” another person said.

Larsa loves selecting outfits that showcase her hourglass physique and often takes advantage of the natural lighting outside her home to snap pics near her front door. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell rocked another revealing number from PrettyLittleThing. The stunner wore a skintight blue mini dress that flaunted both her cleavage and her toned legs as she got all dolled-up for a night on the town.