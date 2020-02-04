Peter Weber’s Embarassing Golf Cart Accident Trolled By ‘Bachelor’ Producers

Video footage of the painful mishap was played over and over on the ABC reality show.

The Bachelor is poking fun at Peter Weber. Months after the ABC reality star’s freak accident was caught on camera during a trip to Costa Rica, the ABC reality show played the embarrassing footage over and over.

When Peter showed up for his very first date in Costa Rica with a large bandage on his head, he tried to impress his concerned girlfriends with a story about how he got in a fight with a puma while exploring a volcano. In the end, The Bachelor star admitted that he smacked his head into the top of a non-moving golf cart and then hit himself in his own head with a wine glass, which broke into his forehead. Video of the “tragic” accident was shown from multiple angles as Peter told his story to his harem of women.

At the end of The Bachelor episode, fuzzy surveillance video of Peter’s accident was replayed and an “anonymous” witness in a dark room recounted what happened to the clumsy reality star as he attempted to climb into the back of the golf cart.

The mystery witness, whose voice was changed to protect his identity, compared Weber’s mishap to Colton Underwood’s famous fence jumping stunt from last season, but he said Peter’s stunt was done “without any athleticism or skill or talent.” Peter was then described as “the clumsiest Bachelor or Bachelorette we’ve ever had” as he was shown laying lifeless with an ice pack on his head.

“I think Peter takes the cake. I’ve seen the guy fall a lot, trip a lot, and he’s bumping into things, so it’s not a huge surprise that this tragedy took place,” the faceless man said.

At the end of the recap, the speaker asked producers to assure him that the voice changing technology worked, then the lights flipped on to reveal that the incognito witness was none other than Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

In comments to an Instagram post with the hilarious recap, fans wrote that the commentary about Peter’s accident was the best part of the show.

“This is gold,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for providing some comic relief from this hell hole of a season that we’re being forced to watch,” a third Bachelor viewer added.

While he ultimately had to make a visit to the emergency room to get stitches, Weber himself even poked fun at the mishap. Ahead of the episode, the hunky reality star took to Instagram to write, “I thought I’d give the song ‘Bleeding Love’ a whole new meaning tonight on The Bachelor.“